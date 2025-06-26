Bihar: Bus carrying 20 school kids collides with truck on NH-27; 8 hospitalised

Patna: A private school bus carrying 20 school children collided with a truck on National Highway-27 near Konhwa in Bihar’s Gopalganj district on Thursday morning. Seven children and the bus driver are undergoing treatment, while the rest were released from the hospital after first-aid treatment, police said. The impact of the collision was such that the school bus suffered heavy damage. (Representative photo)

“Eight injured, including bus driver Ramadhar Sharma, are undergoing treatment in the Gopalganj Sadar Hospital. Remaining students were released from the hospital after first-aid treatment,” station house officer (SHO) of the Town police station Praveen Prabhakar said.

The bus, carrying children from Thave Videshi Tola and Konhwa localities, crashed into the truck coming from the opposite direction on the highway around 6.30 am. The impact of the collision was such that the school bus suffered heavy damage, an officer said.

The children were taken to a nearby community health centre, where a doctor referred them to Sadar Hospital.

“Both the vehicles were seized by the police and action will be taken as per law. The container driver managed to escape from the spot,” the SHO added.

Those who witnessed the accident said that the driver of the truck was speeding and driving in a negligent manner. Following the accident, locals blocked the road and burnt tyres, disrupting traffic for more than two hours.