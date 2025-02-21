10 devotees killed in two road accidents in Bihar, UP: Police

ARA: At least 10 devotees returning from the Maha Kumbh congregation were killed in two separate road accidents in Bihar’s Bhojpur district and Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur area in a gap of 12 hours, police said. Both the cars were returning from the Mahakumbh Mela (Representative photo)

A Baleno carrying six people from Patna crashed into a parked truck on the Ara-Mohania National Highway, near a petrol pump in Dulhinganj market under Jagdishpur police station, killing all six at the accident site around 3.30 am on Friday.

Police suspect the car, returning from Prayagraj, collided with the truck after the driver lost control.

On receiving information about the accident, station house officer (SHO) of Jagdishpur police station, Bigau Ram, along with additional SHO Jayant Prakash, reached the site with a police team.

“With the help of locals, the police extricated all six bodies from the car and sent them to Ara Sadar Hospital for postmortem examination,” said an officer.

The deceased were identified as 62-year-old Sanjay Kumar, his 58-year-old wife Karuna Devi, 25-year-old son Lal Babu Singh, 20-year-old niece Priyam Kumari, 25-year-old Juhi Rani, and 25-year-old Asha Kiran, all residents of Patna.

Kumar’s sister, Kusum Devi, who was travelling with six others in a separate car, said that a group of 13 people had gone to the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday night. They were returning to Patna in separate vehicles on Thursday night. “As soon as their Baleno car reached near the petrol pump on Friday morning, it went out of control and collided with a truck parked on the roadside,” she said.

Meanwhile, a car carrying five people from Araria in Bihar’s Purnea district crashed into a truck on the Varanasi-Gorakhpur four-lane highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur area while returning from the Maha Kumbh around 10pm on Thursday.

“Four people – Soni Yadav, niece of Purnea member of parliament (MP) Pappu Yadav, her aunt Gayatri Devi, medical representative Vipin Mandal, and their driver Salauddin – died on the spot. Soni’s assistant, Deepak Jha, who was injured, was taken to a hospital,” said an officer.