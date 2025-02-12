Maha Kumbh mela-bound bus rams into tractor in UP, four killed

In a tragic incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, four people were killed while 10 others were left injured after a Maha Kumbh-bound mini-bus rammed into a tractor-trailer on Wednesday, police said. A case has been filed and both vehicles have been seized. (Representational Image)(PTI)

The mini-bus, which was en route to Prayagraj, was carrying 21 passengers, some of who were on their way to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela. The road crash occurred near Buxur turn, they said.

"Police arrived at the scene after being alerted and rescued the passengers. Three people, including two pilgrims and the driver, were found dead at the spot," Allahabad Range Inspector General (IG) Prem Kumar Gautam said.

Those killed have been identified as Vivek Singh (27), the mini-bus driver, and pilgrims Prem Kant Jha (55), Digambar Jha (52), and Vimal Chandra Jhan (50), all residents of New Delhi.

Fatehpur SP Dhawal Jaiswal said a case has been filed and both vehicles have been seized. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

7 Maha Kumbh returnees died in road crash near Jabalpur

Seven people, who were returning from Maha Kumbh mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, died when their mini-bus collided with a truck near Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, an official said.

The pilgrims were reportedly returning to Andhra Pradesh after attending the Maha Kumbh Mela when the accident occurred at around 8.30 am.

Eyewitnesses at the scene confirmed that the truck was driving against traffic, leading to the deadly crash in which seven passengers were killed instantly, and several others were trapped inside the wreckage.

In a separate similar incident, two persons were killed and five others injured when an unidentified vehicle hit their SUV near Kanchanpur village on National Highway no. 30 in Maihar, Nadan Dehat police station in-charge KN Banjare said.

The two deceased were identified as Manju Sharma (32) and Manoj Vishwakarma (42), he said.