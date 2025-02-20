8 killed, 41 injured in separate road accidents on Varanasi-Lucknow highway

VARANASI: At least eight people were killed and 41 injured in two road accidents within an hour on Thursday morning on the Varanasi-Lucknow National Highway 731 in Jaunpur’s Badlapur area, police said. A bus carrying 52 passengers collided with a trailer transporting rice from Bihar to Bareilly. (Video grab)

A police officer said that five of the injured passengers are critical and they have been referred to BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi.

Around 1:30am, near Sarokhanpur village, an unknown vehicle hit an SUV carrying 11 pilgrims from Jharkhand, who were on their way to Ayodhya after visiting Baba Kashi Vishwanath.

“Five, including three women, and a five-year-old died on the spot while six others were injured. They were taken to a hospital,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, around 2.15 am, a bus carrying 52 passengers collided with a trailer transporting rice from Bihar to Bareilly on the underpass bridge of the Varanasi-Lucknow National Highway.

“The pilgrims were on their way to Ayodhya after visiting Kashi Vishwanath when the bus met with an accident, killing three, including the bus driver, Sonu Singh (35), a resident of Delhi. The other two deceased include Bebe (38) and his 65-year-old grandmother,” the officer said.

The officer added that all those who were injured in the accident are all residents of Mohalla Madipur, New Delhi.

Jaunpur superintendent of police (SP), Kaustubh said that police teams were dispersed to the accident site and all those injured were taken to hospitals for medical treatment.

Expressing grief over the death of eight people in the mishaps, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accidents and instructed the police to ensure that the injured get best treatment.

“Police have sent all eight bodies for the postmortem examination. The families of the deceased have been informed,” the SP said.