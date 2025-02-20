Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

8 killed, 41 injured in separate road accidents on Varanasi-Lucknow highway

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 20, 2025 03:47 PM IST

A police officer said that five of the injured passengers are critical and they have been referred to BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi

VARANASI: At least eight people were killed and 41 injured in two road accidents within an hour on Thursday morning on the Varanasi-Lucknow National Highway 731 in Jaunpur’s Badlapur area, police said.

A bus carrying 52 passengers collided with a trailer transporting rice from Bihar to Bareilly. (Video grab)
A bus carrying 52 passengers collided with a trailer transporting rice from Bihar to Bareilly. (Video grab)

A police officer said that five of the injured passengers are critical and they have been referred to BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi.

Around 1:30am, near Sarokhanpur village, an unknown vehicle hit an SUV carrying 11 pilgrims from Jharkhand, who were on their way to Ayodhya after visiting Baba Kashi Vishwanath.

“Five, including three women, and a five-year-old died on the spot while six others were injured. They were taken to a hospital,” the officer said.

Also Read: UP: Three Nepal nationals, including woman, killed in road accident

Meanwhile, around 2.15 am, a bus carrying 52 passengers collided with a trailer transporting rice from Bihar to Bareilly on the underpass bridge of the Varanasi-Lucknow National Highway.

“The pilgrims were on their way to Ayodhya after visiting Kashi Vishwanath when the bus met with an accident, killing three, including the bus driver, Sonu Singh (35), a resident of Delhi. The other two deceased include Bebe (38) and his 65-year-old grandmother,” the officer said.

Also Read: Delhi woman killed, husband, son hurt in Mumbai-Delhi E-way crash

The officer added that all those who were injured in the accident are all residents of Mohalla Madipur, New Delhi.

Jaunpur superintendent of police (SP), Kaustubh said that police teams were dispersed to the accident site and all those injured were taken to hospitals for medical treatment.

Expressing grief over the death of eight people in the mishaps, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accidents and instructed the police to ensure that the injured get best treatment.

“Police have sent all eight bodies for the postmortem examination. The families of the deceased have been informed,” the SP said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On