Delhi woman killed, husband, son hurt in Mumbai-Delhi E-way crash

A 46-year-old woman from Delhi was killed, while her husband and son were critically injured after their car veered off the Mumbai-Delhi expressway and flipped multiple times before crashing into a roadside ditch in Nuh, Haryana, police said on Monday. The crashed car at the Delhi-Mumbai E-way site. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Reena Jain, while the injured are Anil Jain, 48, and their son Aditya Jain, 19. According to police, the accident took place around 3.15pm on Sunday near Agon village in Nuh’s Ferozpur Jhirka when the family was returning to Balbir Nagar in Shahdara, Delhi, from Hindon in Karauli, Rajasthan, after offering prayers at a temple dedicated to Lord Mahavir.

Investigators said that Anil Jain, who was driving their Hyundai i20, lost control of the vehicle, which then struck the guard rails meant to prevent cars from falling from the 20-30 feet elevated motorway. The force of the impact was so strong that the car broke through the barriers and fell into a roadside ditch, flipping multiple times before coming to a halt.

Inspector Aman Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Ferozpur Jhirka police station, said that commuters immediately alerted the police control room and the emergency response team of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). “By 3.30pm, we had received the alert and dispatched police teams to the scene. By the time they arrived, paramedics in an NHAI ambulance had already rushed the injured to a private hospital in Sector-47, Gurugram,” he added.

Reena Jain suffered head trauma among other severe injuries, while Anil and Aditya Jain sustained severe fractures. Despite receiving treatment, she succumbed to her injuries late Sunday night, police said. The body of Reena Jain was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Monday, while her husband and son were shifted to a private hospital in Delhi for advanced treatment, police said.