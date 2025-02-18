Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi woman killed, husband, son hurt in Mumbai-Delhi E-way crash

ByDebashish Karmakar
Feb 18, 2025 07:20 AM IST

The force of the impact was so strong that the car broke through the barriers and fell into a roadside ditch, flipping multiple times before coming to a halt. 

A 46-year-old woman from Delhi was killed, while her husband and son were critically injured after their car veered off the Mumbai-Delhi expressway and flipped multiple times before crashing into a roadside ditch in Nuh, Haryana, police said on Monday. 

The crashed car at the Delhi-Mumbai E-way site. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
The crashed car at the Delhi-Mumbai E-way site. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Reena Jain, while the injured are Anil Jain, 48, and their son Aditya Jain, 19. According to police, the accident took place around 3.15pm on Sunday near Agon village in Nuh’s Ferozpur Jhirka when the family was returning to Balbir Nagar in Shahdara, Delhi, from Hindon in Karauli, Rajasthan, after offering prayers at a temple dedicated to Lord Mahavir. 

Investigators said that Anil Jain, who was driving their Hyundai i20, lost control of the vehicle, which then struck the guard rails meant to prevent cars from falling from the 20-30 feet elevated motorway. The force of the impact was so strong that the car broke through the barriers and fell into a roadside ditch, flipping multiple times before coming to a halt. 

Inspector Aman Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Ferozpur Jhirka police station, said that commuters immediately alerted the police control room and the emergency response team of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). “By 3.30pm, we had received the alert and dispatched police teams to the scene. By the time they arrived, paramedics in an NHAI ambulance had already rushed the injured to a private hospital in Sector-47, Gurugram,” he added. 

Reena Jain suffered head trauma among other severe injuries, while Anil and Aditya Jain sustained severe fractures. Despite receiving treatment, she succumbed to her injuries late Sunday night, police said. The body of Reena Jain was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Monday, while her husband and son were shifted to a private hospital in Delhi for advanced treatment, police said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On