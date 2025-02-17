Menu Explore
UP: Three Nepal nationals, including woman, killed in road accident

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 17, 2025 11:57 AM IST

The deceased along with a group of 35 people from Nepal, travelling in five cars visited Mahakumbh Prayagraj to take holy dips in Mahakumbh

Three Nepal nationals, including a woman, were killed while seven others got injured were after their car collided with a divider on the Azamgarh-Varanasi highway near Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh on Monday, police said. Two cars running behind their car also collided.

According to police, all of them were residents of Rupam Dehi district of Nepal. (Representative file photo)
According to police, all of them were residents of Rupam Dehi district of Nepal. (Representative file photo)

According to police, all of them were residents of Rupam Dehi district of Nepal. They along with a group of 35 people from Nepal travelling in five cars visited Mahakumbh Prayagraj to take holy dips in Mahakumbh. After that, they were on way back to Nepal via Azamgarh.

A police officer said that they stopped at a Dhaba on Varanasi-Azamgarh highway and had tea and proceeded on their journey.

As they reached near Rani Ki Sarai, the driver lost balance, and the car collided with the divider.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and their family members have been informed.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital from where they were referred to a hospital in Gorakhpur, police said.

