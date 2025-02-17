UP: Three Nepal nationals, including woman, killed in road accident

The deceased along with a group of 35 people from Nepal, travelling in five cars visited Mahakumbh Prayagraj to take holy dips in Mahakumbh
Three Nepal nationals, including a woman, were killed while seven others got injured were after their car collided with a divider on the Azamgarh-Varanasi highway near Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh on Monday, police said. Two cars running behind their car also collided.
According to police, all of them were residents of Rupam Dehi district of Nepal. They along with a group of 35 people from Nepal travelling in five cars visited Mahakumbh Prayagraj to take holy dips in Mahakumbh. After that, they were on way back to Nepal via Azamgarh.