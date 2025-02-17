4 killed, 6 injured as tempo-traveller rams into bus on Purvanchal e-way

Four people, including a mother-son duo, lost their lives while six others were critically injured when a tempo-traveller ferrying devotees from Maharashtra rammed into a stationary bus on Purvanchal Expressway in Barabanki district early Sunday morning, confirmed police officials. They said the incident took place when the tempo-traveller ferrying at least 23 passengers was on way to Ayodhya after visiting Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. (Pic for representation only)

Sharing further details, Barabanki superintendent of police (SP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said the incident took place near Futha Bhavniyapur under Loni Katra police station limits when the tempo-traveller rammed into the stationary bus which had developed some fault while moving from Chhattisgarh to Ayodhya, apparently after the traveller driver failed to spot the bus at around 5am on Sunday morning. In the incident, three people died on the spot while one injured succumbed during treatment after taken to a nearby hospital, he added.

He said the deceased were identified as the mother-son duo Ansuiya and Sunil Badmer and two others Deepak and Jai Shree, all residents from Maharashtra. He said the four critically injured were undergoing treatment at Barabanki district hospital and two others were admitted at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

Circle officer (CO)of Haidergarh Alok Kumar Pathak, who is supervisory officer of Loni Katra police station said that as soon as the information about the incident was received, the Loni Katra police and the National Highway Authority team immediately reached the spot. The police called for a cutter machine and took out the people trapped in the tempo-traveller also removed the vehicles from the expressway.

After inspecting the spot, the SP said that the cause of the accident was being ascertained. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said, and added that the police suspect that the accident took place as the driver of the tempo-traveller dozed off.