10 injured as Haryana Roadways bus crashes into house in Panchkula’s Raipur Rani

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Feb 17, 2025 08:46 AM IST

Eyewitnesses reported that the bus veered off course before crashing into the house, raising concerns about the driver’s negligence or lapses in safety protocols

A Haryana Roadways bus travelling from Naraingarh to Panchkula lost control and rammed into the wall of a roadside house in Raipur Rani on Sunday, leaving 10 people injured.

The Haryana Roadways bus at the crash site after its driver lost control and crashed into a house near Raipur Rani. (Sant Arora/HT)
The Haryana Roadways bus at the crash site after its driver lost control and crashed into a house near Raipur Rani. (Sant Arora/HT)

Those injured include passengers on the bus and residents living near crash site. The property suffered significant damage as well.

Eyewitnesses reported that the bus veered off course before crashing into the house, raising concerns about the driver’s negligence or lapses in safety protocols. The impact of the collision caused chaos, and residents immediately alerted the authorities.

The injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where they are reportedly under observation. No casualties have been reported so far. However, Raipur Rani police station is yet to register an FIR in the case, while a complaint has been filed against the bus driver.

