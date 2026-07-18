Five tribal villagers, including 3 women, drown while fishing in Andhra: Police

Five tribal villagers, including three women, drowned in the Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh’s Polavaram district on Saturday morning while they had gone for fishing, police said.

Fire department team and Yetapaka police rushed to the scene (Representative Photo)

The incident happened near Gollagudem village of Yetapaka mandal (block). The deceased were identified as Uke Sushila (37), Uke Lakshmi (37), Turram Bharati (40), Bhasuboyina Balaraju (38), and Uke Ramesh (38), all residents of Gommu Kothagudem village.

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According to the primary investigation, a group of five tribal villagers went into the Godavari River early morning to catch fish, anticipating a good haul due to the increased inflow of floodwaters downstream from Bhadrachalam, officer from Yetapaka police station said.

They were using hand-held fishing nets when they accidentally entered a deep stretch of the river. “Due to the river’s swirling waters, they could not get out, and all five drowned,” the officer said.

Fire department team and Yetapaka police rushed to the scene. Local residents also joined the rescue effort, using their boats to assist in the search operation. Police said the bodies of all five victims were recovered from the river in the afternoon.

The bodies have been sent to the government hospital in Chintoor for post-mortem examinations. Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the tragedy.