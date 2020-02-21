‘Come 3 hours early, bring hard copies’: Ahmedabad airport’s advice to flyers on Trump visit day

india

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 19:15 IST

Air passengers boarding flights at Ahmedabad airport have been advised to arrive at least three hours ahead of scheduled departure time in the view of the tight security measures being enforced for US President Donald Trump’s arrival on February 24, said ANI.

Air force One- the plane that carries the US President will touchdown at Ahmedabad International Airport on Monday from Washington at around noon and Trump will then embark on a spectacular 22 km long roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be at the Airport to welcome him.

Ahmedabad Airport Director Manoj Gangal said passengers must also carry a hard copy of their flight itinerary on Monday.

“Passengers are advised to arrive three hours ahead of scheduled departure. Passengers to carry hard copies of their flight itinerary based on which police authorities to facilitate their journey to the airport,” Gangal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He added that all flights arriving at and leaving Ahmedabad airport will operate on schedule on February 24.

Trump’s official helicopter named ‘Marine One’ arrived at the Ahmedabad Airport yesterday. Another aircraft, the Global Master, had arrived a little while ago carrying sniffer dogs, fire safety system and gear for marine commandos.

In view of the tight security measures, all airport employees will have to go through security checks by police authorities, Gangal said.

“Airport employees will be facilitated by the police authorities for travelling, based on their Aerodrome Entry Permits (AEPs)”.

He added that advance leaves of all kinds had been cancelled especially for 23rd and 24th of February.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place across the city ahead of the maiden visit of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were seen patrolling throughout Ahmedabad, particularly covering the 22 Kilometers stretch that VIPs will cover on their roadshow.

State Police is working in close coordination with Special Protection Group (SPG), National Security Guards (NSG), Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) to provide foolproof security during the visit.

1.10 lakh people are likely to be present for ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.