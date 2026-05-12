Flight bound for Abu Dhabi returns to Chennai after ‘technical issue’

An aircraft bound for Abu Dhabi with about 260 passengers onboard cancelled its journey ahead of its departure due to a ‘technical snag’, airport authorities said on Tuesday. Due to the incident, there were no injuries to anyone, authorities said.

The flight is currently expected to depart approximately three hours behind schedule. (Representative file photo)

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The flight belonging to Etihad Airways was cancelled due to a technical incident, they said. All the passengers were safely disembarked, they said.

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“Etihad Airways flight EY343 from Chennai International Airport (MAA) to Zayed International Airport (AUH) on 12 May returned to the gate prior to departure due to a technical issue and guests were subsequently disembarke. The flight is currently expected to depart approximately three hours behind schedule. Emergency services were activated as a precautionary measure, based on the Chennai International Airport (MAA) safety protocols”, the statement from the airline said.

“The safety and comfort of our guests and crew remains Etihad’s highest priority”, the statement added.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Chennai Airport said, “Etihad Airways flight scheduled for departure from Chennai to Abu Dhabi at 10:15am has returned to the stand due to technical issue.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Chennai Airport said, “Etihad Airways flight scheduled for departure from Chennai to Abu Dhabi at 10:15am has returned to the stand due to technical issue.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We recommend that passengers check with the airline for further update,” the update said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We recommend that passengers check with the airline for further update,” the update said. {{/usCountry}}

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