MAGH MELA 2026: Air services to increase, new Prayagraj–Hindon flight to begin in January

With a surge in pilgrim and traveller traffic expected during Magh Mela-2026, air connectivity from Prayagraj is set to expand. A new flight route connecting Prayagraj with Hindon (Ghaziabad) is scheduled to commence from January, according to officials at the Airport Advisory Committee meeting held on Tuesday at a Civil Lines hotel. Prayagraj Airport (FILE PHOTO)

Prayagraj Airport Director Rajesh Chawla said preparations to operate flights to Hindon during the Magh Mela are in the final stages. Representatives of Akasa Airlines, IndiGo and Alliance Air also agreed that flight frequencies would increase once night landing facilities are operational.

The meeting, chaired by Airport Advisory Committee president and Phulpur MP Praveen Patel, reviewed previous attempts to run night flights during the Mahakumbh-2205, which were later suspended. Currently, new services remain on hold as the Indian Air Force has not granted permission for night operations. Squadron Leader Prasad Patwardhan, representing the IAF, explained the force’s stance on the issue.

Patel requested airlines to provide details of proposed new flights with the Airport Director for onward submission to the Ministry. Participants also urged the resumption of previously suspended air services from Prayagraj.

Committee members present included Ravi Mohan Mishra, Murari Lal Agarwal, Arunendra, Aniruddh Pratap, hotelier Inderpreet Singh, Airport CO Manish Yadav, as well as officials from Akasa Airlines, Alliance Air, the airport, police, PDA, municipal corporation, district administration, and PWD.

Helicopter service

Patel also suggested preparing a proposal for a helicopter service connecting Prayagraj–Ayodhya–Varanasi, similar to the railway’s ring rail system, to be submitted to the relevant department. The Airport Director noted that land is available for cargo services, but operations are delayed due to pending documentation. According to officials, the Ring Rail— capable of operating in both clockwise and anticlockwise directions— provides seamless travel for devotees and tourists, significantly easing congestion at key pilgrimage sites.