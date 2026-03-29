IndiGo flight lands safely at IGI after engine failure

New Delhi: A full emergency was declared on Saturday morning for an IndiGo flight approaching Delhi after the aircraft reported an engine failure shortly before landing, officials aware of the matter said. All crew members and passengers made a safe landing despite the technical issue, they said. IndiGo operates five Boeing 737-800 aircraft on a wet-lease from Turkey-based Corendon Airlines. (HT Photo)

The incident took place at 10.39am.

Officials identified the flight service as IndiGo’s 6E 579, operating from Visakhapatnam to New Delhi, with 161 people on board. The flight made a safe landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10.54am. The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, was given priority landing on runway 28 following the mid-air alert, officials said.

In a statement, IndiGo said a “technical snag” was detected shortly before landing. “As a precautionary step and in accordance with the standard operating procedure, the pilots requested priority landing and the aircraft arrived safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. All relevant authorities were promptly informed and the aircraft is undergoing necessary checks and maintenance,” the airline said.

According to airport officials, the pilots reported a failure of one engine and sought immediate clearance to land as a precautionary measure. Emergency response teams were placed on standby as per protocol.

“All operations are normal,” an airport official, requesting anonymity, said, adding that the situation was brought under control after the aircraft landed safely and taxied to the terminal.

Passengers were attended to by the airline staff and the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) terminal operations team upon arrival.

The airline reiterated that safety remains its top priority.