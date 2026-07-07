Flight operations hit in Delhi, Mumbai due to rains | Check airlines' advisories

Heavy rain lashed the national capital on Tuesday afternoon, bringing much-needed respite from heat. Mumbai also saw continuous downpour on Tuesday. The extreme weather disrupted flight operations in both major cities, prompting airlines to issue travel advisories. File image: An IndiGo aircraft and an Air India Ltd. aircraft on the tarmac at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi (Bloomberg) In their advisories, airlines informed about the potential impact on operations and urged passengers to check their flight status. Also Read | Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, alert issued for capital Air India has cautioned passengers that adverse weather could affect flights operating to and from Delhi. "Adverse weather conditions may impact flight operations to and from Delhi," the airline said in its travel advisory on X.

IndiGo, in a post on X, said that bad weather conditions over the national capital had impacted flight schedules and added that its teams were monitoring the situation. "Bad weather over Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly," the airline said in the post. Furthermore, the airline advised passengers to stay updated on their flight status through its website or mobile application. "We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Also, please allow extra time for your commute, as slow-moving traffic may affect road travel en route to the airport," IndiGo said. It added, “Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Also Read | Vasai-Virar floods again, fingers point to inefficacy and corruption of VVCMC SpiceJet warned that heavy rain in both Mumbai and Delhi could impact flight operations, including connecting services. "Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM) and Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," the airline said.