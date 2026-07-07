Truck swept, people run for life: Video shows moment when landslide hit Wayanad
As per reports, at least seven people are confirmed to have gone missing due to the landslide, while seven others have been rescued and are now injured.
A major landslide struck Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday, killing at least two people and injuring seven. As rescue operations continue to rescue people feared trapped under the debris, chilling visuals of the incident have taken social media by storm.
In the video, a large mound of mud, accumulated near the Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi as part of an ongoing tunnel road project connecting Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, is seen suddenly sliding down due to the rain, bringing down trees and blowing away the metal and cloth barricades set up at the construction site. A truck and a bus are also seen swept away by the force of the landslide in the video. Track LIVE updates on Wayanad landslide here
The mudslide spilt onto the road as the video showed several people, including women, running for their lives.
Videos also showed rescue personnel and nearby residents searching for anyone who might have been trapped. Initial reports suggested that at least three people had been rescued by residents.
An eyewitness to the landslide was also heard saying, "Run fast, friends. Take a photo," as the clip aired on TV channels across India.
Also Read | What caused Wayanad landslide? Kerala minister calls incident ‘man-made’
CCTV footage near the site also showed people running as the mudslide hit the road near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi.
Wayanad landslide | What we know
Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, along with officials from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) have been deployed for the rescue operation.
As per reports, at least seven people are confirmed to have gone missing due to the landslide, while seven others have been rescued and are now injured. The death toll, as of now, stands at two.
"Two deaths are confirmed. After road clearance, rescue work will be completed. We have directed all hospitals in Wayanad for the treatment of the labourers who were from outside Keralam. The primary report suggests there were no local people affected in the incident, " said Health Minister K Muraleedharan.
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