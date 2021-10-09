Flooded restaurant, cars floating on roads: How rains battered Hyderabad | Watch

An intense spell of rainfall caused waterlogging in many parts of Hyderabad, Telangana on Friday evening and at least two people were washed in the Vanasthalipuram area of the capital city. Several low-lying areas remained inundated till Saturday morning as the city received 10-12cm of rain in the span of fewer than three hours, between 8:30pm and 11pm. K Purushottam, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Vanasthalipuram said that the rescue team was searching for the two, who were washed away after the heavy rain.

Videos and pictures of the rain-battered areas showing roads and the low lying places inundated were doing rounds on social media platforms. In one of the video clips from Old City shared by news agency ANI, people were seen sitting and eating in ankle-deep water at a restaurant as the entire area was flooded.

A similar situation was seen in Vanasthalipuram and Kukatpally areas where gutters overflowed due to heavy rain. Cars were also seen floating and being swept away due to strong currents.

Vehicular movement has been badly affected in several parts of the city while several flights got cancelled or diverted. The downpour on Friday reminded residents of the horrific rains that wreaked havoc in Telangana last year.

More rainfall is expected on Saturday, Hyderabad mayor Vijayalaxami Gadwal warned citizens, advising them to stay indoors. “Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the city. Monsoon emergency teams are on the field. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless needed. Dial @GHMCOnline control room on 040-21111111, 040-29555500 for any rain-related issues and assistance,” the mayor tweeted.

