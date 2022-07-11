Flood-like situation in Gujarat's Kheda, heavy rainfall likely in these states

Schools and colleges will remain shut in Telangana for the three days, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced on Sunday as heavy rain lashed the state with more rainfall predicted till July 13. Rao, popularly known as KCR, took stock of the stiaution at a high-level meeting and directed all departments to be on high alert and take steps to prevent loss of life.

“I had a meeting with Ministers, senior officials on rains and cyclonic effect. For another 4-5 days, heavy to very heavy rains in the State have been forecast. NDRF teams and government machinery are ready to face any situation. Air Force has been asked to keep two or three choppers ready besides the State government's helicopter too,” Rao told reporters.

Gujarat has also been witnessing heavy rainfall which caused flood-like situation occurred in different areas of the Nadiad in the Kheda district, prompting chief minister Bhupendra Patel to hold a review meeting on Sunday with the district collectors from the State Emergency Operations Center. A part of a bridge collapsed due to incessant heavy rainfall in Chhota Udaipur on Sunday.

Low-lying areas in Ahmedabad were inundated with the rise in the water level of some rivers. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation decided to keep schools and colleges closed in the city on Monday in view of heavy rains and waterlogging.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers for the next five days in south Gujarat's districts of Dang, Navsari and Valsad. Several other districts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period.

Meanwhile, the Met department said widespread rain is likely in Kerala over the next five days with very heavy rains predicted on July 13 and 14.

