Watch | Flower shower as Manoj Tiwari brings daughter home: ‘Chhota babu agaya’

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has recently become the father of a daughter whom he brought home from the hospital amid celebrations. The BJP MP posted a video of how he entered his house, decorated for the welcome, carrying his daughter. As he got out of the car, he said, "chhota babu agaya (the little one has come). Manoj Tiwari became a father for the third time -- two daughters from his present marriage and one daughter from his earlier marriage.

The house was decorated with flowers and his family members showered petals as Manoj Tiwari entered the house. Following the flower shower, an aarti was performed on the newborn and then the BJP MP took her to the temple inside his house. For her welcome, the entire house was decorated with flowers and balloons. As Manoj Tiwari was walking from one room to another holding the newborn, his second daughter who is also a toddler was keen to see and hold the newborn.

Manoj Tiwari announced the news of the birth of a baby girl on Monday as he said, "It is with great pleasure that I inform that Saraswati has arrived in my house after Lakshmi..Today a lovely daughter was born in the house... May all of you bless her..."

