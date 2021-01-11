Flown by 4 women, Air India's longest direct route flight lands in Bengaluru

In a historic move, Air India's longest direct route flight with the all-women pilot team landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from San Francisco, flying over the North Pole and covering a distance of about 16,000 kilometers.

"Today, we created world history by not only flying over the North Pole but also by having all women pilots who successfully did it. We are extremely happy and proud to be part of it. This route has saved 10 tonnes of fuel," said Captain Zoya Aggarwal.

Shivani Manhas, one of the four pilots who operated Air India's inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight said, "It was an exciting experience since it was never done before. It took almost 17 hours to reach here."

Before the flight Union, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri reacted over the history in making and had said, "Air India's woman power flies high around the world, our Nari Shakti achieves a historic first."

It was the first direct non-stop flight between the west coast of the United States and southern India. (ANI)