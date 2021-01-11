Flown by 4 women, Air India's longest direct route flight lands in Bengaluru
In a historic move, Air India's longest direct route flight with the all-women pilot team landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from San Francisco, flying over the North Pole and covering a distance of about 16,000 kilometers.
"Today, we created world history by not only flying over the North Pole but also by having all women pilots who successfully did it. We are extremely happy and proud to be part of it. This route has saved 10 tonnes of fuel," said Captain Zoya Aggarwal.
Shivani Manhas, one of the four pilots who operated Air India's inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight said, "It was an exciting experience since it was never done before. It took almost 17 hours to reach here."
Before the flight Union, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri reacted over the history in making and had said, "Air India's woman power flies high around the world, our Nari Shakti achieves a historic first."
It was the first direct non-stop flight between the west coast of the United States and southern India. (ANI)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh undertakes 3rd Covid vaccine dry run today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh to announce minimum support prices for kodo-kutki millets
- The kodo and kutki millets are grown mostly by tribals of Bastar and in other parts of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic passenger traffic growing steadily towards pre-Covid numbers: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Interstate online fraud racket busted, 16 arrested in Gaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Kuch din ruko, yaar': Chhattisgarh CM to student on reopening schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC extends protection from arrest of Kangana Ranaut till Jan 25
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu in Delhi: NDMC forms rapid response team for field inspections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If Centre doesn't want to stay farm laws' implementation, we will: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K witnessed 63.93% decrease in terrorist incidents in 2020: Home ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC restrains police from issuing fresh summons to Kangana Ranaut, sister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Yes, we didn't allow Haryana CM to hold rally': Farmers union chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan to White Revolution: Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India returns Chinese soldier who strayed into Pangong Tso area
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A decade after defeating polio, India is set to begin its battle against Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Pains me': Rajinikanth appeals fans not to hold protests against his decision
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox