FM lays foundation for I-T office in Bengaluru

Recycled water will be used for gardening and dual plumbing. The Central Air Cleaning system will be equipped with magnetic filter and UV-Ray Sterilization, officials said, adding the building will be constructed by the Bengaluru Project Circle of the Central Public Works Department.
By Press Trust Of India, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday laid the foundation for the office building of the Income Tax Department here, which officials said, would be one of its kind, oriented to harness maximum natural lighting and GRIHA rating IV compliant.

The building has provision for solar panels for power generation and a Rain Water Harvesting system, they said.

The officials said the state-of-the art building will comprise an exclusive public relations office to address grievances on priority and a waiting lounge for tax payers. It also houses Aaykar Seva Kendra for providing hassle free taxpayer services. This centrally located office building is taxpayer friendly. Design and space allocation of the building provides congenial working environment for officers and staff of Income Tax Department, they said.

