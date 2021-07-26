Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / FM Sitharaman tables bankruptcy code bill aimed at small firms
india news

FM Sitharaman tables bankruptcy code bill aimed at small firms

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code , a reform enacted in 2016, amalgamates various laws relating to the insolvency resolution of business firms. It lays down clear-cut and faster insolvency proceedings to help creditors, such as banks, recover dues and prevent bad loans
By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday introduced the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2021, or IBC, in Lok Sabha aimed at reworking some of the processes to deal with small businesses going belly up. The bill was necessitated by the financial stress wrought by the pandemic.

Sitharaman, who was supposed to make an explanatory statement, tabled the bill amid pandemonium, as Opposition members resumed noisy protests over various issues no sooner than the House began its proceedings.

President Ram Nath Kovind had invoked the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance on April 4. An ordinance is a law promulgated when Parliament is not in session.

The IBC, a reform enacted in 2016, amalgamates various laws relating to the insolvency resolution of business firms. It lays down clear-cut and faster insolvency proceedings to help creditors, such as banks, recover dues and prevent bad loans, a key drag on the economy.

Also Read | New restrictions on insolvency resolution professionals

The government had made some changes to bankruptcy processes to account for the financial shocks of the pandemic, as India witnessed a rare recession last year.

The finance ministry had increased the minimum default threshold for initiation of bankruptcy proceedings from 1 lakh to 1 crore to save especially small, micro and medium enterprises. Such firms make up over half of India’s manufacturing gross domestic product (GDP) and are the largest source of regular employment. GDP is a gauge of national income or output.

The government had also suspended filing of applications in case of defaults for a calendar year from March 25 2020. These measures constituted a relaxation of IBC processes.

As part of measures aimed specifically at small businesses, the ones hardest hit by Covid-19, the government promulgated the IBC ordinance, which now needs to be passed by Parliament.

Under these measures, the government introduced so-called “pre-packages” as an insolvency-resolution process. This allows for a prior bankruptcy-resolution agreement between a creditor, such as a bank, and an investor without initial approval from the National Company Law Tribunal, the bankruptcy regulator.

“Many business here have closed. I am trying to open mine, but the main fear is ‘what if Covid comes back’. Who will want to sink money again,” said Yashwant Dubey, a bearings maker in Partapur industrial estate, a small business hub near Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Two young bears spotted roaming around mall in Tennessee, USA. Watch

Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling

Meet the Recycle man of India, turning used PPE Kits and masks into bricks

Watch: Shocking clip shows two-headed snake swallowing mice
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP