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FM slams CM Stalin’s allegation over paddy procurement incentive

She said announcing incentives or bonuses over and above the MSP is always subject to the individual authority of the respective state governments

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 06:51 am IST
By S Vijay Karthik, Chennai
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Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday took strong exception to the allegation levelled by the chief minister M K Stalin that the Centre has ordered Tamil Nadu not to provide incentives for procurement of paddy from farmers.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a public meeting at Kongad Assembly Constituency, in Palakkad on Sunday. (X/@nsitharamanoffc)

Addressing an election rally in Thanjavur on April 11, Stalin claimed that the Centre has sent a letter to the Tamil Nadu government advising it to discontinue providing incentive for the paddy procured from farmers as it was leading to an increase in production.

In a social media post on Sunday, the finance minister said, “The communication sent not only to Tamil Nadu but to the chief secretaries of all States is merely an advice that the incentive policies provided by state governments should be integrated with National priorities.”

Sitharaman added that such a directive to Tamil Nadu not to provide incentives for paddy procurement is “a complete falsehood, politically motivated, and a deliberate distortion created with the aim of misleading the farmers.”

 
‪tamil nadu‬ tamil nadu farmers nirmala sitharaman
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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