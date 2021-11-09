Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Focus on joint efforts to combat terror at summit
india news

Focus on joint efforts to combat terror at summit

Though this is the first such meeting on Afghanistan to be chaired by India, the dialogue is a continuation of a mechanism whereby Iran hosted two meets in 2018 and 2019.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. (File photo.)(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 06:24 AM IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

India will bring together top security officials of seven countries, including Iran and Russia, for a dialogue on Afghanistan aimed at forging a cooperative approach for tackling threats such as terrorism and radicalisation in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover.

The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on November 10, to be chaired by National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, will be attended by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Russia’s Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev, and NSAs or security council secretaries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

RELATED STORIES

Though this is the first such meeting on Afghanistan to be chaired by India, the dialogue is a continuation of a mechanism whereby Iran hosted two meets in 2018 and 2019. Pakistan and China were also invited to this week’s meeting but will not be present. Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf said earlier this month that he would not attend, and people familiar with the matter said on Monday that the Chinese side had informed India it would be unable to participate because of “scheduling difficulties”. The Chinese side also said it was open to maintaining contacts with India on the situation in Afghanistan through bilateral or multilateral channels, they said on condition of anonymity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan taliban
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj posthumously conferred Padma Vibhushan

Chennai gets some relief from rain but parts of city continue to be inundated

CRPF jawan kills 4, injures 3 colleagues in Chhattisgarh

Was a stop-gap arrangement, says SC on plea to continue virtual hearing in HCs
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP