Food poisoning claims one life in Kerala, 15 hospitalised

After mass food poisoning cases came to light, food safety officials started an investigation and zeroed in on a particular joint in north Kerala’s Kasaragod district, which was closed immediately
Published on May 02, 2022 12:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Thiruvananthapuram:

A 16-year-old girl died in north Kerala’s Kasaragod district on Sunday after she reportedly ate shawarma, a popular Arabic food, from a local eatery. Later 15 others were hospitalised after they showed symptoms of severe food poisoning.

The girl died while she was undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Kanhangad, doctors said. District medical officer A V Ramdas said the condition of all hospitalised is stable and doctors could not save the life of the girl as she was brought to the hospital late. “Most of the infected were admitted in three hospitals and people who had shawarma from the particular eatery were asked to take medical care,” he said.

After mass food poisoning cases came to light, food safety officials started an investigation and zeroed in on a particular joint, which was closed immediately. During investigation it was found that the cool bar-cum-bakery was functioning without food safety licence.

District collector Bhandari Swagat Ranveerchand, who visited the district hospital, later ordered inspection of all shawarma-making joints.

All infected reportedly ate shawarma on Friday, officials said.

In Kerala usually shawarma stalls are set up as an extension of eating joints. Earlier also many cases of food poisoning related to the Arabic dish were reported from the state. During raids it was found that many mix rotten meat with fresh one and since the burner works at 300 degree Celsius, it is difficult to notice taste difference, said food safety officials.

