Food safety agency FSSAI launches ‘Trans Fat Free’ logo

india

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 01:32 IST

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday formally launched the “Trans Fat Free” logo during the 8th International Chefs Conference in the national Capital.

The use of the logo by restaurants and food manufacturers, however, is voluntary.

As part of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)-led ‘Eat Right India’ movement, the target is to reduce the industrially produced trans fatty acids on food supply to less than 2% by 2022.

Food establishments that use trans-fat free fats/oil and do not have industrial trans-fat more than 0.2g/100g of food, in compliance with the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018 are eligible to display the logo.

“Trans fats are the worst type of fats with known health risks. India is committed to eliminate it from the food supply and is progressing towards its objective of trans fat elimination by 2022 in a phased manner; a year ahead of the global target set by the WHO,” said Harsh Vardhan.

“Chefs are a very important part of our food ecosystem and with increase in eating-out pattern…, chefs carry an additional responsibility of ensuring that the food served is not just safe and tasty but also healthier and sustainable to the environment,” he added.

Industrial trans fats are made by adding hydrogen to liquid vegetable oils to make them more solid, and to increase the shelf life of foods.

Trans fat are largely present in partially hydrogenated vegetable fats/oils, vanaspati, margarine and bakery shortenings, and can be found in baked and fried foods.

An estimated 5,40,000 people die each year globally of cardiovascular diseases, and consumption of food laced with industry trans fats is a contributing factor. In India, the number of deaths is around 60,000.

About 1,000 chefs from different parts of the country took a pledge to use trans fat free oils/fats in their recipes and work towards its elimination from diets of Indian populace at large under the slogan ‘Chefs 4 Trans Fat Free’.

“FSSAI has been making constant attempts at generating awareness among consumers. Not just trans fats, our aim has been to move people away from consuming items high in sugar and salt,” said Pawan Agarwal, CEO, FSSAI.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 01:32 IST