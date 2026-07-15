Food vlogger's video at Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike leaves internet divided

As climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike enters its 18th day, a vlogger's "food review" clip from the protest site has gone viral, taking social media by storm.

Vlogger Aayush Sapra addressed the irony of reviewing the food at a hunger strike and also spoke with Abhijeet Dipke regarding the CJP's protest (YouTube/ANI)

The vlogger, identified as Aayush Sapra, released a video which focuses on him reviewing the food being served to volunteers at the Cockroach Janta Party, and covering the protest at Jantar Mantar.

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In the video, Sapra walks around the venue, tasting different dishes and speaking to people gathered there. Taking a bowl of chhole, he says, “Yahan we have chhole ki sabji. Roti khatam ho gayi hai. Demand bohot zyada hai. Sirf Sonam ji bhookhe hain, baki sab bhar bhar ke kha rahe hain. (Here we have chole. The rotis are finished because the demand is so high. Only Sonam ji is hungry, while everyone else is eating.)”

The vlogger continues to talk to people and is heard saying that he feels like teasing Sonam Wangchuk with the samosas and chutney he is eating.

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Social media divided

{{^usCountry}} While food being served to volunteers and supporters at a protest is nothing unusual, Sapra's video has left the internet divided, solely due to the irony of him reviewing food while Wanghcuk's health deteriorates due to an indefinite hunger strike. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While food being served to volunteers and supporters at a protest is nothing unusual, Sapra's video has left the internet divided, solely due to the irony of him reviewing food while Wanghcuk's health deteriorates due to an indefinite hunger strike. {{/usCountry}}

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This irony was also addressed by Sapra in his video, where he stated that he was here to review the food due to the high demand from his viewers.

"Only a food vlogger could hear hunger strike and think Let's see what's on the menu," wrote one user on X.

Another user stated: “Bhai hunger strike pe food vlog? Sonam Wangchuk 7kg lose kar raha hai aur yeh 'swaad hi aa gaya' bol raha hai. Protest site ko Zomato bana diya."

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"17 days of hunger strike. One man is risking his health for a cause. At the same spot, food vlogger Ayush Sapra chose to turn it into food content. Not everything deserves to become content. SHAMEFUL ACT," wrote another user on X.

Meanwhile, the comments under Sapra's vlog on YouTube remain positive, with many of his supporters hailing the vlogger for covering the CJP protest.

Sapra also spoke with Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of CJP, who stated that their demands will be a long struggle, but the youth and CJP is "ready to fight for their rights."

"We have forgotten how to ask questions. So many students have committed suicide because they gave up on the system and that is why it is necessary to put up a fight to improve the system," said Dipke.

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"Call it a food review or whatever you like, but you actually went out and did it—it’s a big deal. You took that step; as a content creator, you’ve just earned my respect," a user wrote in the comment section.

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"Food review sirf bahana terko bacho ko support karne jana hai you have done it diplomatically by giving it a food review name soft critism is the once which reaches too all and greatt job hope other youtubers do it too," wrote another user.

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Another praised the video and stated that even if it was content, at least the protest at Jantar Mantar was covered.

Wangchuk's hunger strike enters Day 18

As the activist's hunger strike enters Day 18, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been moved before the Delhi High Court seeking immediate medical treatment and life-saving intervention for Sonam Wangchuk

Wangchuk, who announced support and backing for the Cockroach Janta Party last month, has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar since June 28.

The hunger strike comes as part of CJP's protest and demand for the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan due to the recent exam irregularities such as the NEET paper leak case.

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Several celebrities and influencers have also announced support for Wangchuk, while urging the climate activist to break his fast before his health worsens.