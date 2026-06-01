Football legend Messi's ‘swaying’ statue from Mamata era taken down in Kolkata, may be relocated

Authorities in West Bengal on Monday brought down and took away a 70-foot statue of football legend Lionel Messi in Kolkata’s Lake Town neighborhood. The Public Works Department (PWD) taking away the statue of iconic football player Lionel Messi from Lake Town, Kolkata, after locals complained it had been swaying, on Monday, June 1, 2026. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)

The intervention by the Public Works Department (PWD) followed a wave of complaints reportedly from local residents that the massive iron-and-fiberglass structure was swaying during recent spells of high wind. This, officials said, created a public safety hazard ahead of the upcoming monsoon season.

Heavy-duty hydraulic cranes and engineering teams swarmed the VIP Road stretch early Monday morning to secure and deconstruct the towering installation, which stood atop an underground pedestrian crossing.

The giant tribute, which depicts the Argentine superstar hoisting the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy, was virtually inaugurated during Messi's highly anticipated tour of India. That December 2025 ‘GOAT India Tour’ was marked by administrative lapses and violence at the stadium.