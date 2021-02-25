For Andhra MLC polls, Jagan Reddy names sons of lawmakers who died of Covid

The YSR Congress Party on Thursday announced the candidatures of the sons of the two of its lawmakers who died of Covid-19, for the forthcoming elections to state legislative council.

Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy, son of Balli Durgaprasada Rao, parliament member from Tirupati in Chittoor district who died of Covid-19 in September, has been given the party nod for the state legislative council elections.

Though Chakravarthy was initially considered for the by-elections to Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, party president and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to nominate him to the legislative council.

Similarly, the party also gave the go-ahead for Challa Bhagirath Reddy, son of party lawmaker Challa Ramakrishna Reddy, who also died of Covid-19 on January 1 this year. Jagan, who called on the family of Ramakrishna Reddy in Owk in Kurnool district later, promised to make his son as the MLC.

The Election Commission of India on Thursday issued notification for the elections to six MLC seats under the MLAs’ quota in Andhra Pradesh. The elections, if necessary, would be held on March 15 and results would be declared the same day.

The six seats in the legislative council have fallen vacant due to the completion of term of four MLCs – Mohammad Iqbal, Tippe Swamy, Sandhya Rani and Veera Venkanna Chowdary; death of one MLC – Challa Ramakrishna Reddy and the resignation of another sitting MLC Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose on his election to Rajya Sabha.

For the remaining four MLC seats, the YSRCP announced the names of Mohammad Iqbal (for the second consecutive term) from Anantapur, Duvvada Srinivas from Tekkali in Srikakulam, former MP C Ramachandraiah from Kadapa and Kareemunnisa, a former woman corporator of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

The YSR Congress party is expected to win all the six MLC seats as it has numbers in its favour – 151 MLAs in the 175-member state assembly. The only opposition in the assembly – Telugu Desam Party – doesn’t have enough strength to win even a single seat.