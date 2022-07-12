Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Journalist Zubair gets pre-arrest bail extension from Supreme Court in UP case

Alt co-founder Mohd Zubair has been accused of making objectionable remarks. 
AltNews co-founder Muhammad Zubair being taken to the Patiala House Courts, following his arrest by special cell of Delhi Police. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 11:56 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Utkarsh Anand | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

The Supreme Court has extended the interim bail granted to journalist and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair over the FIR registered against him in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. Zubair's plea to quash the FIR (first information report) will be heard next on September 7. The protection from arrest has also been extended till the next hearing.

In Sitapur, Zubair has been accused of hurting religious sentiments after he posted videos of three right-wing leaders who are separately being prosecuted for hate speech. The Alt-News co-founder had earlier secured protection from arrest from the Supreme Court in the case. While ordering the interim bail, the top court had said that Zubair would need to remain within the Sitapur court’s jurisdiction and not tweet or destroy any evidence.

The 33-year-old now has three cases against him in the case - one in Delhi and two in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from Sitapur, a case has been filed in Lakhimpur Kheri in UP too.

On Monday, a local court in Lakhimpur Kheri said that the Alt News co-founder would be in judicial custody for 14 days, refusing the state police’s request for his custody. It is set to hear the matter next on Wednesday.

All of the cases are linked to tweets. He was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 17 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court postponed his bail hearing for Thursday after Special Public Prosecutor's request, citing unavailability. His lawyer, Vrinda Grover, alleged delaying tactics.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

