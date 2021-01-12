For third day in a row, no Covid-19 casualty in Manipur
There has been no Covid-19 death in Manipur for the third straight day on Tuesday, the government said.
The pandemic has claimed 365 lives in Manipur so far.
In a statement, Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, additional director and spokesperson of the health department said only 32 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile a total of 28 people were discharged home isolation and Covid care facilities.
Manipur’s Covid-19 tally stands at 28,725 while the numbers of active and recovered cases are 481 and 27,879 respectively. The recovery rate is 97.05 per cent, the statement said.
As of Tuesday, 5,53,183 people were screened at various entry points of the state, while 4,91,958 individuals were tested for the disease, said officials.
The state health department has also urged the public to self-isolate and contact Covid control room or the chief medical officer for testing in the event of coming in contact with a Covid-19 positive person.
