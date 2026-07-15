'Force feed Sonam Wangchuk': Plea in Delhi HC seeks liquid diet, hospitalisation for climate activist on hunger strike

A public interest litigation (PIL) has reportedly been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking urgent medical intervention for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest over alleged NEET examination irregularities.

Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk on the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) campaign, seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Amit )

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According to a LiveLaw report, the plea has been filed by advocate Rakesh Kumar Saini, and urges the Centre and the Delhi government to immediately shift Wangchuk to a government hospital, administer medical treatment and, if necessary, force-feed him with a liquid diet to protect his life.

On Wednesday, the CJP's protest entered its 25th day, while Wangchuk's hunger strike entered its 18th day.

The organisation has also announced a "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, and urged supporters to register through a missed-call campaign.

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Matter to be heard on Thursday

Though the petition was listed before a division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia on Wednesday, HT has learnt the hearing has been deferred to Thursday in view of the lawyers abstaining from work.

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{{^usCountry}} The petition specifically seeks directions to the authorities to "....take him to a government hospital and force feed him the necessary nutrients, vitamins and minerals, by way of a liquid diet which are necessary for a human body to survive," while also ensuring protection of Wangchuk's life and health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petition specifically seeks directions to the authorities to "....take him to a government hospital and force feed him the necessary nutrients, vitamins and minerals, by way of a liquid diet which are necessary for a human body to survive," while also ensuring protection of Wangchuk's life and health. {{/usCountry}}

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Hunger strike's 18th day

The 59-year-old educator and climate activist joined the CJP's protest on June 28 and has been on an indefinite fast since then.

The CJP is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak in May.

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The medical entrance examination was re-conducted last month.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has been posting regular health updates on Wangchuk. In an update on Tuesday, he said the activist had lost over 8.4 kg since beginning his fast, was losing muscle mass, and his blood pressure had dropped to 109/70.

Sharing Wangchuk's condition on X, Dipke wrote, “He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast.

He calmly replied, “Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won’t even have a dialogue.””

Political leaders such as Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, and Arvind Kejriwal have now stepped forward in support of the party's cause and Wangchuk.