‘Forced to cut Amarnath trip and run’: Cong on Centre asking yatris to leave

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:01 IST

The Congress party on Saturday criticised Jammu and Kashmir administration for instead of providing security to tourists and Amarnath pilgrims, asking them to cut short their stay in the state, keeping in view the “latest intelligence inputs of terror threats.”

“J&K facing Pakistan sponsored Militancy since October 1947. Worst Period 1990 when VP Singh PM supported by BJP &Communists. Neither in October-47 nor 1990 did Indian State surrender to Pakistan like today. Government should have provided security to Pilgrims/ Tourists rather than asking them to CUT& RUN,” Tewari tweeted.

This response by Congress leader came after the Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday advised tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to curtail their stay in the Valley “immediately” in view of a possible terrorist attack.

Yesterday, Srinagar-based Chinar Corps commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon said, “In the last three to four days, we got confirmed intel reports that terrorists are trying to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra. A thorough search was carried out on the routes by a combined team of the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police.”

The Union Home Ministry had ordered the deployment of an additional 100 companies of central paramilitary forces in the state. One company comprises around 100 personnel. Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft were also pressed into service to induct the security troops in Valley.

