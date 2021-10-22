Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Heavy exchange of fire between militants, security forces in Chanapora
india news

Heavy exchange of fire between militants, security forces in Chanapora

Security arrangements have been tightened across the Valley, especially in Srinagar, after a series of targeted attacks this month left 11 civilians dead
Image for representation. (File photo)
Updated on Oct 22, 2021 11:47 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

An exchange of fire triggered in Srinagar’s Chanapora locality after security forces tried to intercept a vehicle on Thursday evening. Police and the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force carried out a combing operation in areas but could not trace anyone.

A police officer said the terrorists involved in the exchange of fire could have escaped under the cover of darkness. “The forces are still keeping a close watch on the area...” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

Security arrangements have been tightened across the Valley, especially in Srinagar, after a series of targeted attacks this month left 11 civilians dead.

Union home minister Amit Shah is due to arrive in Srinagar on Saturday for a three-day visit.

Police have seized motorcycles and put up extra checking points across the city. “Seizing some bikes and shutting down of internet of some towers is purely related to terror violences. It has nothing to do with visit of the Hon’ble HM (Shah), “ inspector general Vijay Kumar said in a tweet on Thursday.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India reports 15,786 new Covid-19 cases; active cases lowest in 232 days

‘India capable of setting difficult targets and achieving them too’: PM Modi 

‘Covid-19 vaccine a shield, but can’t let our guard down': PM on 1 billion doses

Modi salutes India's vaccination drive, urges ‘vocal for local’: Top 10 quotes
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP