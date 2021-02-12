Home / India News / ‘Forgotten about status quo ante’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM over China border
india news

‘Forgotten about status quo ante’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM over China border

Rahul Gandhi's remark comes a day after the defence minister Rajnath Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that the plan for disengagement at Pangong Tso has been finalised.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the media at party HQ in New Delhi.(ANI File Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of giving away India’s land to China, adding that the country’s armed forces are ready but the Prime Minister is not ready to face the neighbouring nation. His remark comes a day after the defence minister Rajnath Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that the plan for disengagement at Pangong Tso has been finalised and that both sides were pulling back their troops.

The defence minister said as part of the agreement on disengagement, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will move its forces to the east of Finger 8 on the north bank, and the Indian Army will move to its base near Finger 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP