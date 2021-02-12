‘Forgotten about status quo ante’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM over China border

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of giving away India’s land to China, adding that the country’s armed forces are ready but the Prime Minister is not ready to face the neighbouring nation. His remark comes a day after the defence minister Rajnath Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that the plan for disengagement at Pangong Tso has been finalised and that both sides were pulling back their troops.

The defence minister said as part of the agreement on disengagement, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will move its forces to the east of Finger 8 on the north bank, and the Indian Army will move to its base near Finger 3.