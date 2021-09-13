Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Forces shoot dead terrorist in J&K gunfight
india news

Forces shoot dead terrorist in J&K gunfight

They said the search operation was launched in the area and in parts of Thanamandi in the early hours of Sunday after intelligence inputs suggested movement by a fresh group of terrorists who managed to sneak into this side and were hiding in the forest area.
By Press Trust of India, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 01:07 AM IST
The encounter started when terrorists opened fire on a joint search party of the Army and police in the forest area of Dori Maal near Barote Gali in Manjakote area, they said. (Agency)

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces on Sunday following a search operation in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said.

The encounter started when terrorists opened fire on a joint search party of the Army and police in the forest area of Dori Maal near Barote Gali in Manjakote area, they said.

The encounter was still going on when last reports were received, the officials said.

They said the search operation was launched in the area and in parts of Thanamandi in the early hours of Sunday after intelligence inputs suggested movement by a fresh group of terrorists who managed to sneak into this side and were hiding in the forest area.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist were yet to be ascertained, the officials said.

The twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region have witnessed a spurt in infiltration attempts since June this year, resulting in the killing of nine terrorists in separate encounters.

Three soldiers also laid down their lives in the earlier operations.

The Sunday’s encounter was the latest in a series of gunfights as security forces intensified counter-insurgency operations in the Valley, killing 94 terrorists so far this year.

RELATED STORIES

It also comes at a time when Jammu & Kashmir is witnessing a spike in violence and attacks on political leaders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sidhu writes to captain, urges him to take action on farmers’ demands

SC to hear petitions calling for probe into Pegasus row today

SIT takes over probe into brutal rape, murder of Mumbai woman

Terrorist guns down J&K cop
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP