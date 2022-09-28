Foreign tourists’ arrival in India down to 1.52 mn in 2021 amid pandemic: Centre

The number foreign tourist arrivals in India during 2021 decreased to 1.52 million compared to 2.74 million in 2020, dropping by 44.5%, due to the restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, the India Tourism Statistics 2022 report released on Tuesday stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the arrival of NRIs increased by 52.6% in 2021 as compared to 2020.

In 2019, India saw 10.93 million foreign tourist arrivals, which dropped by 75% in 2020.

In 2021, the top 15 countries from which foreign tourists arrived in India included the US, UK, Bangladesh, Canada, Nepal, Afghanistan, and Australia.

Also Read:Asian tourists expected to hit pre-pandemic international travel levels by 2024

These nations accounted for nearly 81% of foreign tourist arrivals in India last year.

According to the report, air travel was the most favoured mode of travel for foreign tourists with 87.5% opting for it.

The statistics further show that tourism continues to be an important foreign exchange earner for the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2021, foreign exchange earnings from tourism amounted to $8.797 billion as compared to $6.959 billion in 2020, a growth of 26.4%.

The number of Indian nationals departing the country saw a rise in 2021 as compared to 2020.

In 2021, 8.55million Indian nationals departed the country as compared to 7.29million in 2020- a 7.3% increase.

Domestic tourism in India saw a minor revival with an increase of 11.05%- while in 2020, the number of domestic tourists was 610.22million, in 2021 it was 677.33million, according to the statistics.