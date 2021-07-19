Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Foreigner who attacked Bengaluru cops held

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police on Saturday arrested a 36-year-old foreign national, who attacked two policemen on patrolling duty on Maragondanahalli in the last week of June
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Bengaluru: Bengaluru police on Saturday arrested a 36-year-old foreign national, who attacked two policemen on patrolling duty on Maragondanahalli in the last week of June. The arrested man, identified as Asiedu Morgan, was absconding since the attack and was finally arrested by the police from sector 3, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

According to a statement from the police, Morgan, along with his four friends, was caught creating a ruckus in the KR Puram area on the night of June 23 and their neighbours informed the police.

When the police team arrived at the location, he picked up an argument with the policemen and in a fit rage, hit their motorcycle with his car. The personnel had to jump out of the bike to escape the attack, the police said in the statement.

A senior police officer in the know of the developments said that the attack in Maragondanahalli influenced the police’s decision to conduct raids across the city to identify foreigners overstaying in the city. During these raids, five homes were searched by a team of six ACPs, 20 police inspectors and over 100 police constables, read a statement from the CCB. Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday conducted raids across the city and 38 foreigners were detained for not having valid documents while seven were detained on charges of overstaying. “The officials also found marijuana and 90 ecstasy pills from two foreigners. They have been arrested,” said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Bengaluru police had announced that it will book house owners if tenants were found involved in narcotics cases. The top brass of the city police had issued directions to all police stations after several instances were reported of landlords not verifying documents of foreign nationals before renting out their property. “In many cases, this is done with the knowledge that they were staying illegally, to get more rent,” said a senior CCB official.

As many as 70 foreign nationals were arrested in 2020 under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS), in comparison to 44 in 2018 and 38 in 2019. The number of arrested persons in 2020 under the NDPS Act increased by 200% last year. According to the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Bengaluru, more than 800 foreigners are overstaying in the city.

