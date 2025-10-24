AC short circuit caused Jaisalmer bus fire in October, killing 26: Forensic report

Barmer/Jaisalmer: The forensic report into the October 14 Jaisalmer Highway bus fire that claimed 26 lives has revealed that the blaze was caused by a short circuit in the air-conditioner’s faulty wiring. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) findings ruled out the presence of any flammable or explosive material inside the private sleeper bus.

Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Shivhare said the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) findings ruled out the presence of any flammable or explosive material inside the private sleeper bus. “The report clearly indicates that the fire originated from the AC wiring and spread due to lack of proper safety measures. It was a preventable tragedy caused by negligence,” he said.

The fire began on the roof of the bus and then spread throughout the cabin, according to the report by the FSL team from Jaipur and Jodhpur, which inspected the site on October 15.

The team found that the AC unit installed on the roof was connected directly to the engine, and sparks from this connection ignited the wiring, quickly filling the bus with smoke.

Many passengers lost consciousness due to suffocation after carbon monoxide gas spread inside. When some of them tried to break the windows to escape, outside air rushed in, intensifying the flames and engulfing the entire bus within seconds.

The FSL team also examined the bus’s underbody, tires, and fuel tank—all of which remained intact—confirming that the fire did not start from below. Firecrackers found in the luggage compartment were soaked in water and showed no signs of explosion, ruling them out as a cause.

Investigations further revealed multiple violations of safety standards. The AC wiring had been unsafely attached to the engine, and the materials used in the bus body were not fire-resistant. Authorities also confirmed that the transport department’s inspection team had previously visited the site to review the incident.

The police have arrested the bus owner, the driver, and Manish Jain, the owner of the workshop that built the bus body, on charges of gross negligence and safety violations.