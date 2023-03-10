Formal nod to historic 3rd term for Xi Jinping

Chinese leader Xi Jinping was endorsed by hand-picked Communist Party elites for an unprecedented third term as president in a ceremonial vote at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday.

Xi has emerged as China’s most dominant leader in decades, rivalling the iconic Mao Zedong.

The 69-year-old received 2,952 votes, a unanimous endorsement of his presidency that was buffeted by rare protests against his so-called Zero Covid policy, at a choreographed event during the ongoing session of China’s rubber-stamp parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC).

There was no other candidate.

He was also endorsed as the chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC).

Since Mao, who had the title of chairman, Chinese leaders’ tenures had been limited to two terms. That changed five years ago.

The CPC amended its Constitution to remove the two-term presidential limit in March 2018, paving the way for Xi to continue in his office for life; he was designated the “core” of the party in 2016.

More than his presidency, a ceremonial position in China’s politics, Xi’s power stems from his position as the general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), to which he was reappointed at the 20th CPC Congress last October.

Xi’s CMC chairmanship gives him complete control over China’s vast military apparatus, including the largest standing army in the world.

“Xi Jinping, newly elected president of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and chairman of the Central Military Commission of the PRC, made a public pledge of allegiance to the Constitution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday,” official news agency Xinhua said in a report.

Since Xi took over as the CPC general secretary in 2012, he has gradually concentrated power in his hands, used the party apparatus to build a cult of personality around himself and, according to China watchers, made strategic use of his anti-corruption campaign to purge existing and potential rivals.

He also filled critical party positions with allies and loyalists, many of whom he had worked with at some juncture of his career.

Unlike in the past, there’s also no expected succession plan after Xi, further cementing speculation that Xi will remain leader for life.

When the CPC’s new leadership was unveiled last October, the question of his successor remained unanswered.

“I dispute the conventional view that Xi Jinping struggles for power for power’s sake,” Alfred L Chan, author of a book on Xi’s life, told AFP.

“I would suggest that he strives for power as an instrument... to fulfil his vision.”

The NPC on Friday also appointed Zhao Leji as the ceremonial body’s head and Han Zheng as the country’s vice-president — both are members of the seven-member Standing Committee of the CPC politburo.

Li Qiang, a Xi ally and member of the Standing Committee, is set to be confirmed on Saturday as Premier, taking over from outgoing Premier Li Keqiang, who will manage the economy.

More appointments including vice premiers and a central bank governor are expected over the weekend.

The ongoing NPC session will end on Monday, March 13, when Xi will give a speech to be followed by a media question-and-answer session by Li, his first as China’s Premier.

Xi’s re-election is the culmination of a remarkable rise in which he has gone from being a little-known party apparatchik to the leader of a rising global power.

His coronation sets him up to become communist China’s longest-serving president, and means Xi could rule well into his seventies if no challenger emerges.

Xi’s bold ambitions for the country have translated into a domineering leadership style, with decisions reinforced by loyalists who have risen to top government positions during his decade at the helm.

And having taken power during a time when the CCP’s sway seemed to be wavering, he has worked hard to reverse trends that had threatened to weaken its centrality to Chinese society.

“The relentless Xi Jinping agenda of asserting party control over everything that moves is alive and well,” said Kevin Rudd, a former Australian prime minister and an expert on China, during a recent Asia Society forum, according to AFP.

“They’ve got two sets of really conflicting tensions: how to re-energise growth in the economy, and how to maintain ideological control over the private sector,” he added.

For decades, China — scarred by the dictatorial reign and cult of personality of founding leader Mao Zedong — eschewed one-man rule in favour of a more consensus-based, but still autocratic, leadership.

(With AFP inputs)

