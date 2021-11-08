Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Former Assam chief minister’s son gets bail in bank fraud case
india news

Former Assam chief minister’s son gets bail in bank fraud case

Ashok Saikia was arrested from his residence in Guwahati. His family said the case pertains to a ₹9.37 lakh loan that Saikia had taken from the Assam State Cooperative & Rural Development Bank in 1996
Former Assam CM Hiteswar Saikia's son Ashok Saikia being produced before a court for an alleged bank loan default case, in Guwahati on Monday. (PTI)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 04:37 PM IST
By Utpal Parashar

A special court on Monday granted bail to late former Assam chief minister Hiteswar Saikia’s son, Ashok Saikia, who was arrested a day earlier in connection with an alleged bank fraud case.

“The bail was granted by the court of a special magistrate (Central Bureau of Investigation) following our plea that my brother should not have been arrested. The exact details and conditions are not available yet,” said Ashok Saikia’s brother, Debabrata Saikia, the leader of opposition in the Assam assembly.

Ashok Saikia was arrested from his residence in Guwahati. His family said the case pertains to a 9.37 lakh loan that Ashok Saikia had taken from the Assam State Cooperative And Rural Development Bank in 1996.

The bank registered a case against Saikia in 1998 for non-repayment. The case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation’s Kolkata office the same year.

In his bail plea, Ashok Sakia said in 2015, the dues were settled.

RELATED STORIES

The Congress blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led government for foisting fake and fabricated cases. “Despite Saikia clearing all pending dues with the bank in 2015, he was arrested on Sunday. This is a clear indication of the government using the country’s top investigating agency to further its political ends. They are doing this because of Debabrata Saikia’s refusal to switch over to BJP despite inducements and threats,” said state Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SIT arrests prime accused over fake Covid-19 testing scam at Mahakumbh

Winter Session of Parliament from Nov 29 to Dec 23 with Covid protocol in place

PM Modi visits LK Advani on his 94th birthday, praises his scholarly pursuits

Mamita Meher murder case: BJP protests Odisha CM’s visit to Kalahandi
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP