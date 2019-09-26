Former BCCI Prez Srinivasan’s daughter Rupa set to become TNCA chief

india

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 11:22 IST

Former BCCI chief N Srinivasan’s daughter Rupa Gurunath is all set to don the mantle of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) as she was the lone candidate to contest for the office of president.

She will be the first woman to head a BCCI-affiliated cricket body, provided the result is announced at the TNCA AGM on Thursday. She is the wife of Gurunath Meyyappan, facing a life ban for his involvement in spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

At the close of nominations on Wednesday, she was the only candidate for the post of president, TNCA election officer Dr D Chandrasekharan said in a release. As per norms, the result should be announced on the floor of the AGM.

Besides Rupa, all the other office bearers too have been elected unopposed, a clear indication of Srinivasan’s stranglehold over the TNCA.

However, in view of the Supreme Court order, allowing the conduct of elections yet restraining the declaration of results subject to further orders, has put the TNCA in fix. And it remains to be seen whether the results would be announced at the AGM.

A Supreme Court division bench of Justices SA Bobde and L Nageswara Rao had allowed state associations to go ahead with the election process with a rider not to announce the results.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) had set October 22 as the date for the BCCI AGM and elections while fixing September 28 as the deadline for state units to complete the elections.

