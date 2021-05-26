Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, wife stable, says Kolkata hospital

Former Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, 77, who was admitted to a private hospital in south Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon with Covid-19, is stable, the hospital authorities said in a bulletin at 9 pm on Wednesday. His wife, Mira Bhattacharya, 71, who was also admitted on Tuesday evening following a panic attack, is also stable.

The former CM and his wife both tested positive for Covid-19 on May 18. Mira Bhattacharya was admitted to Woodlands Hospital that day. She was released on Monday but had to be admitted again the next day, hours after her husband was brought to the hospital.

The former CM was being treated at home till his oxygen saturation level dropped below 90%. He is on non-invasive ventilator. A panel of seven doctors has been formed for his treatment.

Wednesday night’s bulletin said Bhattacharya’s oxygen level in blood had reached 93% with support.

“He is presently conscious, alert and talking sensibly. His blood pressure is stable,” said the bulletin. Bhattacharya was fed orally. His Interleukin-6 level has improved significantly, the bulletin added.

Bhattacharya, one of the most senior leaders of the CPI (M), is a patient of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). He could rarely leave home in the last few years.

In October last year, Bhattacharya was in the same hospital for six days. He was admitted in a critical condition with symptoms such as breathlessness and low oxygen count in blood. He was put on ventilation. However, his condition improved quickly. Bhattacharya tested negative for Covid-19 in October.