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Former Bihar minister, husband to serve 7-year term in Arms Act case

They were also fined ₹50,000 each under Section 25 (1-A) read with Section 35 of the Arms Act, said public prosecutor Ram Prakash Yadav.

Updated on: Aug 2, 2026, 07:37:52 IST
By HT Correspondent
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A special court for MPs and MLAs in Bihar’s Begusarai on Saturday sentenced former state social welfare minister Manju Verma and her husband Chandrashekhar Verma to a seven-year jail term in a case concerning the recovery of a large cache of illegally stored weapons from properties linked to her in 2018.

The case surfaced after Verma, then a Janata Dal (United) MLA, was linked to the Muzaffarpur shelter home case in 2018.
The case surfaced after Verma, then a Janata Dal (United) MLA, was linked to the Muzaffarpur shelter home case in 2018.

They were also fined 50,000 each under Section 25 (1-A) read with Section 35 of the Arms Act, said public prosecutor Ram Prakash Yadav.

Also Read | Fantastic, says Supreme Court on missing ex-Bihar minister Manju Verma. It’s a stinker

What is the case?

The case surfaced after Verma, then a Janata Dal (United) MLA, was linked to the Muzaffarpur shelter home case in 2018.

As part of its probe into the case, the CBI raided Verma’s homes in Sripur Arjun Tola and Khanjhapur village and found a 3-0-3 rifle, along with other arms and ammunition.

 
manju vermabihar
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