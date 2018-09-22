Former Bishop Franco Mullakal remanded in police custody for two days

A court in Kerala on Saturday remanded former Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mullakal, who was arrested by the Kerala police on charges of raping a nun, in two days police custody. His bail application has been dismissed.

The case was heard in the judicial first class magistrate court in Pala where the police sought three-day custody but Mullakal’s counsel opposed it saying he had already been questioned for eight hours in Jalandhar and three consecutive days in Kerala and sought bail for him.

The police responded by saying they had to collect evidence and the accused would have to undergo many tests, including a potency examination.

In June, the 43-year-old nun, also a mother superior, had complained to the police that Mullakkal had raped her 13 times between 2014 and 2016. The nun is a member of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation based in Punjab.

The former Bishop was arrested by the Kerala police after three consecutive days of questioning but was later admitted to a hospital after he complained of uneasiness. On Saturday, he was discharged from the hospital.

Mullakal has been charged under IPC Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offence) and 560 (1) (criminal intimidation). Prosecution said currently there are 81 witnesses in the case and number may go up.

He has filed a bail application in high court too, which will come up for hearing on on September 25.

Meanwhile, the five nuns sitting on dharna in Kochi for two weeks formally ended their stir on Saturday. “Church was not with us but the Lord never let us down. Out struggle was not against any person but against corrupt practices. We are really grateful people of Kerala stood with us,” said Sister Anupama, one of the five nuns who led the stir.

She said if church authorities take any action against them they will hit the streets again. She said the arrest of Franco Mullakal will give a strong signal to those who exploit nuns and get away using their money and muscle power.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 14:53 IST