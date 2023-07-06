Have proof of cash-for-transfer allegations against Karnataka Congress: Kumaraswamy

Former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday claimed that he has proof for the ‘cash-for-transfer’ allegations against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state. The JD(S) leader, showing a pendrive, said that he would release the evidence at the right time.

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said the Congress government has introduced a new tax called ‘YST’. (PTI)

“I am carrying [the evidence] in my pocket. I can release any time, why do you worry? Without any proper information, I will not release anything. How a responsible minister collected money for the posting of the officers - everything is here,” Kumaraswamy told reporters on Wednesday.

The former chief minister alleged that a ₹10 crore deal was made in the state Energy department on Tuesday, and for two transfers, ₹10 crore was taken. “One of the officers transferred earns ₹50 lakh per day. I have proof based on which I am speaking,” Kumaraswamy added.

The former chief minister’s allegations come after he alleged that rampant corruption is prevalent in the Congress government, and said officials in the chief minister’s office (CMO) were demanding money for transfers.

Kumaraswamy had alleged that the CMO officials were demanding ₹30 lakh for transfers and a letter from the MLA alone is not enough. He had also said that the Congress government has introduced a new tax called ‘YST’.

“A new tax YST [Yathindra Siddaramaiah Tax] has been introduced by the government,” Kumaraswamy chided, in a veiled reference to chief minister Siddaramaiah’s son, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

The JD(S) leader said that syndicates have been formed in the departments for this and everyone knows under whose nose these activities are going on. “Let the Congress say as to who the mastermind was for these transfers,” he said.

On Wednesday, the JD(S) took to Twitter and posted documents of withdrawal of transfers for four deputy directors’ posts in the education department with the hashtag ‘#YSTTax.’

Reacting to Kumaraswamy, Karnataka Congress on Twitter asked the former chief minister about the tariff for a room in Taj West End. The Congress used the hashtag ‘#KSTKumara’ as a response to ‘#YSTTax.’

During his tenure as the chief minister, Kumaraswamy was accused of running the government from the Taj West End hotel on Race Course Road in Bengaluru.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar asked Kumaraswamy to file a complaint before the Lokayukta. “There is no such development,” he said. “There is a setback in the elections. In this depression, he is talking about anything and everything. Let him do his politics and we will do our politics,” he said.

On Tuesday, former Karnataka chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa supported Kumaraswamy’s allegations against the Congress government on the issue of corruption. “Whatever HD Kumaraswamy said is true and I back his statement. We will fight together in future,” Yediyurappa said.

