Former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh admitted to IGMC

india

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:01 IST

Congress leader and former chief minister Virbhadra Singh was hospitalised at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) after he complained of restlessness on Wednesday.

Virbhadra Singh, 85, was in Rampur (130km from Shimla), when complained of fatigue and restlessness. He was brought to IGMC for a check up in the afternoon.

IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said his condition is stable. “Virbhadra Singh has been put under observation as he was feeling tired and drowsy but now his condition is stable,” said Dr Raj, adding that he was undergoing some tests.

Virbhadra Singh, who became the chief minister for first time in 1983, is a sitting legislator from Arki. At 85, he is the oldest member in Himachal Vidhan Sabha, while his son Vikramaditya Singh, who was elected for the first time from Shimla, is the youngest legislator in the House .

State Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore and other party leaders visited him at the hospital.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 19:01 IST