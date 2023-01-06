Former IAS officer Ravi Sawhney’s book reflects on career, from Punjab to UN

New Delhi: Former Jammu & Kashmir governor NN Vohra on Thursday unveiled Living a Life, a memoir by retired IAS officer Ravi Sawhney, in the presence of former foreign secretary Shyam Saran and former principal secretary to the prime minister, SK Misra (in 1990, when Chandra Shekhar was the PM).

In his book, the former bureaucrat from the Punjab cadre recounts his over 40-year-long career, spanning front-line postings in the trouble-torn state at the peak of insurgency to stints at the UN.

“This book talks about Punjab going back 54 years. It gives a very good account of Punjab in its tumultuous years. The essence of what Ravi (Sawhney) has written is that it was possible in the 1960s and 1970s and it is still possible today to be an upright and an honest officer and that if you’re honest, the government of the day will also fall in line,” Vohra said.

He described Sawhney as a “glamorous go-getter and go-between”, referring to the former’s job often to act as an emissary in the corridors of power. “Civil service then and now has undergone tremendous changes because people’s economic status and the polity itself have undergone deep changes,” Vohra said.

Moderating the session, attended by former diplomats and bureaucrats, Saran said the book “really gives an insight into Ravi’s honesty” and is an “excellent account of a life well lived which he and his family can be proud of”.

Sawhney, in his speech, recounted his early days as a young officer in Punjab, dealing with agrarian issues and the problems of marginal and dairy farmers.

“I have relished all the opportunities and challenges in my career. At one of the spectrum were marginal farmers and village cattle fairs, while at the other end were presidential palaces of central Asia,” the author said.

He recalled stints at district postings in Hoshiarpur, Amritsar and Ludhiana, recounting how he set up what is now one of Punjab’s biggest milk cooperatives. He also gave insights into sensitive jobs like handling the Punjab insurgent Bhindrawale in custody and political negotiations between the Centre and the Akali government of Parkash Singh Badal at the height of Punjab’s insurgency.

Former principal secretary to the prime minister, SK Misra, said that Sawhney, as a civil servant, moved with ease from state postings and dealing with law and order to stints at the UN. “Ravi was never overawed by his seniors, a rare quality. This book should be an essential ready at the IAS academy,” he said.