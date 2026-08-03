Former IATA chief Willie Walsh takes charge as IndiGo CEO

Former International Air Transport Association (IATA) chief Willie Walsh, took charge as the chief executive officer (CEO) of airline carrier IndiGo on Monday. IndiGo had announced his appointment as its new CEO in March 2026.

Walsh began his career as a pilot at Aer Lingus to becoming the CEO of the airline in 2001. (Reuters file photo)

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Rahul Bhatia, managing director of IndiGo, said, “As IndiGo enters its third decade and stands poised for the next phase of its growth, I am delighted to officially welcome Willie as the airline’s Chief Executive Officer. His extensive global experience in the aviation industry, combined with his operational and strategic expertise, will be instrumental as IndiGo accelerates its international expansion strategy”.

“I am confident that under his leadership, IndiGo will further strengthen its standing on the global aviation stage and increasingly contribute to continued development of the Indian aviation sector”, he added.

Bringing over four decades of global aviation leadership experience, Walsh will work closely with the Board and the management team to build on IndiGo’s operational foundations, the airline said.

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{{^usCountry}} Walsh began his career as a pilot at Aer Lingus to becoming the CEO of the airline in 2001. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Walsh began his career as a pilot at Aer Lingus to becoming the CEO of the airline in 2001. {{/usCountry}}

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He has held leadership positions at several respected aviation organisations including CEO of British Airways (2005-2011), CEO of International Airlines Group (2011- 2020), and most recently before serving as the director general of IATA

Commenting on taking charge, Willie Walsh, CEO, IndiGo, said, “IndiGo has built a remarkable legacy over the last two decades, establishing itself amongst the largest airlines in the world in a short span of time. With India becoming one of the world’s fastest growing aviation markets, the opportunities ahead for IndiGo are immense. There could not be a more exciting and opportune time for me to join IndiGo than now. I look forward to working with the entire IndiGo team to build on the airline’s success and take it to greater heights globally.”

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An airline statement stated, “As CEO, Walsh will lead the airline’s overall management and strategic direction, with a focus on accelerating its global growth trajectory, driving operational excellence, strengthening network and commercial strategy, and further enhancing customer experience.”

“He will work closely with the Board and the leadership team to guide IndiGo through its next stage of growth, reinforcing its leadership position in the industry,” it added.