Ex-ISRO chief K Kasturirangan has heart attack in Lanka, airlifted to Bengaluru

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 10, 2023 09:59 PM IST

Former chairman of ISRO, K Kasturirangan, was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a heart attack in Sri Lanka. His condition is stable.

BENGALURU: K Kasturirangan, former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday evening after being airlifted from Sri Lanka, officials familiar with the matter said.

Kasturirangan, 82 was in Sri Lanka when he had a heart attack.

Kasturirangan’s treatment is being overseen by Dr Devi Shetty, founder of Narayana Health, at the Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital, an official said. His condition is said to be stable. There has, however, been no formal statement by the hospital so far.

Kasturirangan steered the Indian space programme between 1994 and 2003 as ISRO chief. He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha months soon after.

The eminent scientist, who has been awarded Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, was head of the committee whose draft laid the foundation of the New Education Policy.

He was also the Director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru, from April 2004 to 2009. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to offer to wish him recovery.

“Sad to know that Indian Space Scientist Shri Kasturi Rangan has suffered a heart attack in Sri Lanka. I wish him a speedy recovery and lead a healthy life,” Siddaramaiah said.

